Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

AVXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.61. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

