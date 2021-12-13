Anchor Protocol Price Hits $3.12 on Top Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.12 or 0.00006658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $573.04 million and approximately $11.83 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004230 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004030 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,514,999 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.