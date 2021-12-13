Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Anhui Conch Cement stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,054. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

