ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ANTA Sports Products stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $414.30. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $615.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.42.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ANPDY shares. KGI Securities cut ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.