Antiample (XAMP) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Antiample has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $343.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Antiample has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Antiample

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

