Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100,230 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of AON by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after acquiring an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.43. 17,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,227. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

