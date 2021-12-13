Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Down 5.8%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) shares dropped 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 60,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 187,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The firm has a market cap of $506.61 million, a PE ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

About Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG)

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of laser guided energy technology and related products. It offers lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Joseph C.

