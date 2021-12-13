APY.Finance (APY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $532,153.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 20% against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $16.42 million and $532,153.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.41 or 0.08011458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00077046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,832.29 or 0.99854737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00054081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,794,401 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

