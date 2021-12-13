Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.86

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 154232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.13.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,325. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

