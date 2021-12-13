Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arhaus in a report released on Friday, December 10th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

ARHS stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

