Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $135.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. Arkema has a 12 month low of $105.70 and a 12 month high of $141.80.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities analysts expect that Arkema will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARKAY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arkema from €123.00 ($138.20) to €120.00 ($134.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Arkema in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.24.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.