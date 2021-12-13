Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report $135.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $136.08 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $114.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $424.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.85 million to $428.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $475.47 million, with estimates ranging from $470.30 million to $478.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $761.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

