ARMOR One Day Volume Reaches $216,738.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $11.76 million and approximately $216,738.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.41 or 0.08011458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00077046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,832.29 or 0.99854737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00054081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

