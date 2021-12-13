Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $70.07 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock worth $5,626,495 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

