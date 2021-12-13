ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 56.9% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 242,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $52.78 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $296.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.