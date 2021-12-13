ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.3% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.03 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,877.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,721.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.