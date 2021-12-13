ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $10.81 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,808,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.0% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

