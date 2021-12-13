Arteris (AIP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ: AIP) recently:

12/8/2021 – Arteris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Arteris is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Arteris is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Arteris is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Arteris is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Arteris is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,500. Arteris Inc has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Arteris Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

