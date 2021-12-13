Arteris (AIP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ: AIP) recently:
- 12/8/2021 – Arteris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Arteris is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Arteris is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Arteris is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Arteris is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Arteris is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,500. Arteris Inc has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $27.57.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Arteris Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.