ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from 4,000.00 to 3,040.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ASOS traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 14949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,373.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

