Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €52.00 to €42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Atos traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 38489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC upgraded Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

