AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AuraSource stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Monday. AuraSource has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

AuraSource Company Profile

AuraSource, Inc engages in the development and implementation of clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through AuraMetal and AuraMoto divisions. The AuraMetal division focuses on the development and production of beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions.

