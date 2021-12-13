AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AuraSource stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Monday. AuraSource has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.
AuraSource Company Profile
