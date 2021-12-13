Automata Network (ATA) Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $106.47 million and $10.52 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00055647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.29 or 0.07975731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,924.70 or 0.99901249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00075966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

