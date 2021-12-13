Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 562.5% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AVLNF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,009. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Avalon Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

