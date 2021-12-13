Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 562.5% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AVLNF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,009. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Avalon Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
