Axe (AXE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $64,458.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Axe has a market capitalization of $106,437.82 and approximately $64,458.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

