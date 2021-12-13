B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $79.57 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after acquiring an additional 553,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

