B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 189,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,440,740 shares.The stock last traded at $3.71 and had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after buying an additional 3,975,927 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,349,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,911,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

