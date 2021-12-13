Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after acquiring an additional 223,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,432,000 after acquiring an additional 165,986 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

MAR traded down $5.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.61. 19,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.