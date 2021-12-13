Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.0% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

CMCSA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.86. 272,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,042,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $218.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

