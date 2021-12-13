Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0386 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00362.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

BBD stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,492,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,939,529. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 22.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 68.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,859 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

