Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0351 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00329.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

BBDO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,163. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

