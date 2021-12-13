Bank of America Begins Coverage on Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:TTM traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,679. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tata Motors by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

