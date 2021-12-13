Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.36

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 1092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bank of East Asia in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers raised Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

