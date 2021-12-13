Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Trading Down 12.8%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)’s share price dropped 12.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00. Approximately 40 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

BPMUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basilea Pharmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

