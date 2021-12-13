Beddow Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 3.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,697,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.