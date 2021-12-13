Benchmark Protocol Price Hits $1.37 on Exchanges (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $13,447.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002908 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,884,590 coins and its circulating supply is 1,748,113 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

