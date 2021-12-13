B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Holdings Reduced by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.10% of B&G Foods worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,355. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

