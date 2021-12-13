BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Trading Down 1.3%

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,691.33 ($48.78) and last traded at GBX 3,710 ($49.03). Approximately 21,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 44,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,760 ($49.69).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,679 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,526.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65.

Get BH Macro alerts:

In other news, insider Claire Whittet purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($46.53) per share, with a total value of £52,815 ($69,796.48). Also, insider Bronwyn Curtis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,567 ($47.14) per share, for a total transaction of £35,670 ($47,138.89).

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.