bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $138.10 and last traded at $138.10. Approximately 211 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.00.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average of $120.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

