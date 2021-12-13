Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) and Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Financial Comparison

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) and Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Fox Factory alerts:

67.1% of Bird Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fox Factory shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fox Factory and Bird Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Factory $890.55 million 8.36 $90.67 million $3.73 47.39 Bird Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Bird Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fox Factory and Bird Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Factory 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bird Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fox Factory presently has a consensus price target of $156.75, indicating a potential downside of 11.32%. Given Fox Factory’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than Bird Global.

Profitability

This table compares Fox Factory and Bird Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Factory 12.95% 23.50% 13.13% Bird Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fox Factory beats Bird Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe and Rest of the World. The company was founded on December 28, 2007 and is headquartered in Braselton, GA.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.