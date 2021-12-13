Bitball Treasure One Day Trading Volume Tops $241,393.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $20.60 million and $241,393.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for about $45.78 or 0.00097611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

