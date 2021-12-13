Bitcloud Trading 47.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $142,723.82 and $6.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,551.84 or 0.99256778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00272824 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.89 or 0.00389951 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00132445 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,077,738 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

