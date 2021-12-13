Bitcoin Confidential Trading Down 8% This Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $589,016.50 and $8,784.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00183285 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.