Bitcoin Plus Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $6.98 or 0.00014888 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $53,365.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011062 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 173,129 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

