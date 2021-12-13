Bitcoin SV Hits Market Cap of $2.38 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.38 billion and $263.70 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $125.61 or 0.00268729 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,743.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.74 or 0.00904366 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00023970 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 89.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,923,039 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

