Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

