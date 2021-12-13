Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Trading Down 3.4%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) traded down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.18. 3,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 5,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

