Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.28. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Boral in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22.

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

