Bradford D. Whitehurst Purchases 67,121 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ET traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.23. 27,074,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,179,520. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 10.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 377,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 16.2% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 66,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 156,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

