Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.82 and last traded at $72.82. 452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 446,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.78.

BRZE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

