Bread (BRD) Market Cap Hits $80.67 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $80.67 million and $4.16 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bread has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00038394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

